How To Stream League Cup Final’s Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur

The English League Cup final is upon us as the defending winners Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur Wembley Stadium in London.

The current winners obviously have so much expectation on them as Pep Guardiola looks to start winning trophies and gain confidence for more silverware this season. On the other hand, Tottenham will be expected to be fired up in a bid to end a 15-year trophy drought under the youngest manager in Premier League history. So there is no doubt that this will be a tall order for the North London club.

Here’s how you can get to watch today’s action:

Install Streaming Apps On Your TV Or Firestick

Android TV or firestick owners are quite lucky to have a wide list of apps they can install and try to get streaming links to catch the action live. These apps are obviously not legal but have been used by many before and have proven to work seamlessly. So why not get to it as well?

They include Kodi, Mobdro, and Terrarium. These apps offer a whole lot of options that you can use to connect to live sports without having to submit to the overpriced TV subscriptions. Of course, you will have to learn your way into how they work once you have successfully installed them in order to benefit. Fortunately, they are not as complex as you would think.

Streaming on Mobile Devices

TotalSportek is one site that we have found to be quite useful in streaming football matches in various leagues. The site offers a wide variety of options uploaded by different people with links to various sports as well.

However, you will have to make sure that whatever device you are using to stream via the site is as secure as possible since the hosts of the links can get to spy on you.

DStv Now

Multichoice has been trying to move beyond the infamous “decoder first” policy and this was basically the first step. DStv Now is a mobile streaming service that subscribers can use while on the go.

Unfortunately, to have this service working for you, you must have an account with the pay-TV service of the same name. This then ends up locking you in and forcing you to own a decoder, whose viewing packages aren’t cheap at all.

But if you feel you have to own one, there is no pain in going for it.

Showmax Pro

Football fans and regular subscribers were treated to the good news of the new package by Multichoice’s streaming service. Dubbed, Showmax Pro, the package now offers all live matches from Premier League, EFL, La Liga, Serie A, and PSL.

Luckily, the site is also airing international friendly matches as well as UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Moreover, users can get to watch live events from IndyCar, IAAF, and professional boxing. However, this will cost you a little bit more than what you were initially paying. Showmax Pro Mobile costs you KES 1050 per month but is only limited to your smartphone. The Pro option will make you spend KES 2,100 quality letting you use two devices simultaneously.