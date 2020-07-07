I will not even mince my words or try and hide my excitement about this new Showmax Pro package by MultiChoice. It’s the best thing to happen since the premier league restarted. Now you see why I am so excited.

Showmax Pro

As a football lover, my joy lies with the Premier League. It’s always been a struggle for me to watch these specific games. From going to clubs, struggling with ad-filled streaming sites and paying about 5K for a DSTV Compact Plus subscription, times have been hard.

However, now Showmax has launched Showmax Pro in Kenya and Nigeria. Showmax Pro will give users access to

All music channels (Trace Urban, Trace Gospel) IAAF Athletics, pro boxing, major international marathons News channels Africa News, Euronews, Newzroom Afrika, And to top it all off, the Premier League, Serie A, PSL and La Liga games

How much will it cost?

The Showmax Pro package has two forms, the normal one going for KES 2100 and a Pro Mobile form going for KES 1050. I think this is one of the best offers you will get in terms of trying to enjoy all of the content.

In our household, everyone has their own taste thus we struggle to pay for DSTV for sports and food network, Netflix for the series and movies and Wifi for when YouTube is bae. However, with this package, it cuts down the cost of DSTV to its bare minimum.

Depending on how much you value quality, it is important to note that Showmax Pro is only available in SD quality for mobile devices. The Streams are still capped at 2 devices concurrently but at this point, no one is complaining.

It’s weird that this package did not launch in South Africa but Additional markets will be served in the next couple of weeks (6-8).