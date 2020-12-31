#1 - BEST WI-FI PACKAGES IN KENYA Yup, this makes total sense as to why it would be the most read article of 2020. With almost everyone working from home and the kids out of school, the need for an internet connection at home was more evident than ever before. In this article, we highlighted the cheapest wifi packages that one could get in order to stay connected. Read Article

#2 - DANGERS OF GBWHATSAPP The use of alternative third-party WhatsApp clients has really been growing over the years. Remember WhatsApp+? Well, after the company banned such apps and even suspended users of such apps, developers have been getting smarter and building better third-party clients with even more features. The only downside is that some of these apps aren't that safe to use. Read Article

#3 - LIVE AUCTION KENYA, SCAM OR NOT? We all want to omoka without putting in a lot of effort. The only problem with this plan is that everyone knows it and out desperate attempts to make quick cash have more often than not landed us in trouble. For a number of Kenyans, Live Auction was their go-to strategy to make quick buck, whether they succeeded or not, is a tale only they can tell. Read Article

#4 - DStv Sports Channel Changes You really love sports, don't you? It comes as no surprise that an article about DStv's changes to the Supersport channels is ranking this highly. If you didn't know that there were changes made on Supersport, we suggest you have a look at this article. Read Article

#5 - JOAN KUBAI AND THE BIG MANSION Remember Joan Kubai? The teenager who put her parent's massive house on display over the internet just to please her friends? Yeah, that was a big deal. Things especially took the wrong turn when netizens started digging into the source of the parent's wealth. Turns out, the whole fiasco didn't end well for young Kubai as well, as she turned to the internet once again, asking people to pull down videos of their house as it was an "invasion of privacy"... Read Article

#6 - HARVARD'S FREE ONLINE CLASSES Away from the drama on the internet, people were also very eager to learn and expand their knowledge. This is very evident with how much Harvard's announcement that they would be offering free online courses across various disciplines trended online. Some of the courses are still available and maybe you could check it out. Read Article

#7 - EQUITY BANK AND MONEY DISAPPEARING How could we end the year without talking about money vanishing from people's bank accounts? No, we don't mean you overspending after a night out with friend but literally leaving your money in the account and waking up to a zero balance. Things went haywire for Equity Bank after a customer allegedly lost KES 900K after connecting their bank account with Equitel. Yikes! Read Article

#8 - SEEING MT KENYA FROM NAIROBI Remember when someone posted a photo of Westlands with Mt Kenya clearly visible in the background? We all thought it was a very good job of photoshop until it was proven otherwise. Turns out, you can actually see Mt Kenya from Nairobi, depending on where you stand and how good or bad the weather is. Don't believe us? See for yourself. Read Article

#9 - THE APP THAT HELPED OUR FRIEND TELL US THEY HATE US Then came the Kubool crave. Remember that? An anonymous messaging app that was meant to be a way of collecting unwarranted compliments from both friends and strangers in an effort to boost our egos. But as 2020 would have it, the app turned out to be an avenue for people to really tell you that they think of you without the consequences of being cut off. Read Article