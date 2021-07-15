LG To Open 20 New Stores Across East Africa To Boost Sales

LG Electronics has for the last few months been vocal about its plan to expand its market footprint in the Kenyan market and East Africa. The company has now revealed its ambitious plan to open 20 new stores across the region. According to LG, this is in response to the growing demand for home appliances, entertainment and air conditioning solutions.

The firm now says that it will furnish 20 shops and launch additional ones in Tanzania, Ethiopia, Sudan and Kenya. The stores will target an increasingly tech-savvy, environmentally-conscious consumer” base that seeks to have premium products.

The market has definitely seen a short in the demand for premium electronics since the COVID-19 outbreak. This was driven by lifestyle changes that required people to start getting quality electronics for everyday use while at home.

According to LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director, Sa Nyoung Kim, the planned shops across the region will be high footfall, high-sales stores designed to enhance the customer experience for the new technologies and products the company has to offer.

These include OLED TV, InstaView refrigerator, TWINWash washing machine, Neochef microwave and Vivace AI-powered washing machines.

“Over the last few years, we have been expanding our physical presence in the East Africa region. We plan to take this further by growing our premium category and providing the kind of experience our customers desire, be they individuals or businesses seeking first-class technology with the right support,” said Kim.

This announcement comes shortly after the firm had revealed its plans to also open 5 new electronic service centres in Kenya. The plan was announced as the firm launched a new campaign dubbed ‘Last Mile’. Through this initiative, LG looks to improve its approach to client engagement through customer support and after-sales services across its chains of service centres.

Of course, both initiatives would be perfect for consumers as they will also need any faulty products repaired. So who better to do so than the manufacturer?