Syinix Launches Its First Android TV Lineup in Kenya

Electronics company Syinix has today announced the launch of its first Android TV lineup in the Kenyan market. The Japan-based company has been venturing in the country for a while now, mainly offering TVs in the budget segment.

The lineup, dubbed Synix A20, will bring in four different models; 32, 43, 50 and 55 inches. The prices will obviously be relative to the sizes.

These smart TVs pack voice control thanks to compatibility with Google Assistant. Users will also be able to connect to wireless audio devices via Bluetooth. Moreover, there is a built-in Chromecast feature. This enables you to install your favourite streaming platforms for movies or regular videos and music.

The display comes in with HDR (High Dynamic Range) tech making images seem more natural while gaming and watching videos. Considering how much this is the trend across the industry, Syinix promises that the screen is almost frameless. The TV has a 96% screen to body ratio so as to offer a “larger and optimal viewing experience”.

Nothing has been said about the sound quality although we would expect all that during the launch. This will be happening today 15th July on NTV and StarTimes Kenya at 10.30 pm.

The resolution will also be something to look out for as the world of 4K opens up in the Kenyan market. This is as we still wait for the gateway to affordable 8K TVs across the world.

Additionally, Syinix will be offering a 2-year warranty on the new Android TV lineup. Within that time, customers will be able to receive repair service from Carlcare that Syinix has partnered with.