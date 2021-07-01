Instagram Users Might Soon Start Paying To View Stories

Instagram is apparently looking to venture into the world of subscription services with a feature that resembles Twitter’s Super Follows, as reported by TechCrunch. Dubbed “Exclusive Stories,” the feature, spotted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, allows creators to post exclusive content on Instagram Stories. This would then be available to followers who’ve subscribed to view them.

Paluzzi went ahead to share screenshots of the rumoured feature, showing exclusive stories indicated by a purple tag. Trying to view an exclusive story without being a subscriber brings up a pop-up that reminds you only fans can watch.

#Instagram is working on stories for fan clubs, exclusive stories visible only to fan club members 👀 ℹ️ It is not possible to take screenshots of exclusive stories. pic.twitter.com/GAYvRFVBss — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 21, 2021

It is important to take all this with a pinch of salt as nothing is confirmed yet. And even if it might be true that Instagram is working on this, it’s not clear if t will ever come to life. However, it totally makes sense that the Facebook-owned platform would consider executing such a feature sometime in the future. The intentions were made clear by CEO Adam Mosseri who has been open about exploring subscriptions for the photo and video sharing platform.

Twitter would definitely be the benchmark having launched Super Follows where creators and influencers get to charge their super fans for exclusive content. The microblogging site followed by launching Tip Jar that allows users to show support to their favourite influencers and content creators.

Ticketed Spaces was also made official earlier this month where you have to pay to join certain live audio chat rooms. So, there is definitely a feeling that more social media platforms will be following suit with similar services and it’s only a matter of when not if.