How To Set Up and Send Money Using Tip Jar on Twitter

Dennis Waweru
0
Image courtesy Twitter
Twitter is introducing a new way to cash in on your brilliant tweets. The microblogging site has started rolling out a Tip Jar feature that allows users to send money to their favourite accounts.

In a blog post, Twitter’s senior product manager Esther Crawford said, “This is the first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter — with money.”

All tweet users on Android and iOS can now send tips, although only a limited group of creators, journalists, experts and nonprofits can currently receive them. So, here’s how you can do it:

How To Tip a Tweep Using Tip Jar

Accounts that have Tip Jar enabled will display a dollar bill icon next to the Follow button on their profile page. If you wish to send them some mullah, tap the icon and pick a payment option or platform for the transaction.

The payment services currently include Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal, and Venmo. On Android, you can also send tips within Spaces. Whichever service you use, Twitter won’t take a cut of the fee.

How To Set Up Tip Jar on Your Twitter Account

If your account can accept tips, you can enable the feature by clicking “Edit profile” and toggling Tip Jar on. Then add your payment details and wait for the cash to start rolling in.

Interestingly, the system looks simple but there’s a pretty major security issue.

If you send tips via Paypal, the recipient will see your address when they open the receipt. After numerous people reported the issue, Twitter said it would update its tipping prompt and Help Center to warn users about the issue.

