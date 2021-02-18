LG Launches Its New 2021 OLED, QNED and NanoCell TV Lineups

LG Electronics announced the global launch of its 2021 TV lineup that will be featuring new OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TVs.

Specific models and sizes are set to be available for sale in various markets across the world in the first quarter of this year on specific dates. So, we should expect some of these models to make their way into the Kenyan market soon enough.

The collection is highlighted by the new OLED TVs (Z1, G1, C1, B1 and A1 series) that LG is famous for. The C1 series, LG‘s most popular OLED TV range, is set to offer the most screen size options to accommodate diverse user preferences. This is from the space-friendly 48-inch to the expansive 83-inch.

Meanwhile, the QNED Mini LED TV is expected to be an exciting addition for 2021 as it takes the old LCD TV picture quality “to the next level”. The TV deploys LG’s Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and Mini LED backlighting to achieve richer colours and deeper blacks.

The lineup will be available in two variants namely, 8K (QNED99, QNED95) and 4K (QNED90, QNED85).

Of the entire LG 2021 TV lineup, the new NanoCell 8K and 4K TVs are set to have the widest range of options.

The NanoCell TVs employ nanoparticles to filter out colour impurities, resulting in lifelike images that draw the viewer deeper into their favourite movies, sports and shows.

Other than improved picture quality, LG’s 2021 TVs are expected to offer immersive home entertainment experience thanks to the latest standards and content formats. Moreover, this cannot possible without support for Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10 Pro and Filmmaker Mode to offer impressive picture and sound quality.