LG Sets Up its First ThinQ Experience Zone At Sarit Centre

LG Electronics has today announced the launch of its first ThinQ Experience Zone in Kenya. The company says this is a sector designed to let visitors experience its artificially intelligent products.

Located at Hotpoint’s Sarit Centre retail store, shoppers will be able to witness firsthand information on some of the company’s latest products. This includes smart appliances meant to offer modern premium lifestyle experience.

LG alongside its rivals like Samsung has been quite vocal on the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in modern-day appliances. This goes from the recently launched Nanocell TVs to the AI DD Washing Machine to the Instaview refrigerators and more.

Speaking at the launch event, LG’s marketing manager, Mr Haewoong said, “LG continues to pursue innovation to improve home living and we are now excited to be bringing that same passion and technology leadership in Kenya as we continue to enhance the shopping experience and comfort of Kenyan consumers.”

“AI is the next frontier in technological evolution and as leaders in home appliances and consumer electronics, we have a responsibility to make AI more approachable in order to improve their quality of life for homeowners,” he added.

The high price reputation would obviously be one that Kenyans will keep looking at. But that does not mean that you cannot get to look at the latest products that the company brings into the market.

Internationally, LG has been launching some of the most advanced appliances that we are yet to see in the country. Perhaps this will be a step into us seeing the crazy TVs we only get to glare at during CES.