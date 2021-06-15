How To Check Form One Selection Results 2020/2021

Today, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, George Magoha announced that the form one students will be reporting to school on the second of August. Following the results announced earlier on, you can now check the selection and placement of form one students.

How To Check Form One Selection

All you have to do is:

Send the candidate index number to 22263 Wait for the confirmation message

This works for all networks and will cost you KES 25 per SMS. Form One selection for 2020 KCPE candidates results show that 708,516 will join sub-county schools, representing 60 per cent of learners who sat last year’s exam. At least 36,252 learners have been placed in national schools, 201,067 posted to extra-county schools and 213,591 selected to county schools.

Prof George Magoha, CS Education; “We have strictly applied the principles of equity, fairness, merit, transparency, inclusiveness and affirmative action in the form one selection. That is why the placement has taken longer.”

“Candidates and parents can now access joining instructions that are available online for all categories of schools through the ministry’s www.education.go.ke or check the results by texting the candidate’s number only to 22263. Schools will download their selection list by logging onto nemis portal,” Magoha stated.

Candidates will have to login or register if new, in order to access the information posted by the Education Ministry.