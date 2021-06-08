LG TONE Free Self-Cleaning Earbuds Launched in Kenya

LG Electronics launched one of its latest wireless earbuds, the TONE Free, in Kenya in a bid to keep growing its portfolio in the country. This comes about data after Huawei also announced the pre-order for its Freebuds 4i as well. So, there is no doubt that Kenyans will have an array of wireless earbuds to choose from.

The LG TONE Free earbuds are quite similar in design to what we’ve seen with other products. This is mostly thanks to the in-ear tip design and the age-old stem that house the microphone and touch sensors .

According to LG, the buds’ sound quality was designed in partnership with Meridian Audio, a renowned British audio tech company. Meridian has provided audio tech that ensures clean sound with no distortion.

Luckily, the device features active noise cancellation that is enabled by the three microphones on each earbud that monitors the noise around and controls your audio accordingly. Pairing the earbuds is quite straightforward via Bluetooth 5.1. Additionally, the buds also support SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs that ensures less audio compression and higher quality.

One of the main highlights when it comes to the TONE Free earbuds is the case that features LG’s UVNano technology. This gets the case to emit UV light onto the silicone tips and inner mesh thus killing various bacteria. This is especially useful in an era that requires everyone to have their everyday gadgets as clean as possible. Charging it is via a USB Type-C port with the battery lasting for about 15 hours. The earbuds themselves are said to last for about 6 hours on music and video playback and 5 hours on talk time.

The earbuds are now retailing in various stores across the country in two models, HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4. Both models are also available in two colour variants; Stylish Black and glossy Modern White.

It is not exactly clear how much they are going for although we would expect to range from KES 6,500 to KES 8,000 based on international pricing.