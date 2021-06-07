Huawei Freebuds 4i Launch For Pre-order in Kenya With Free Gift Bundle

Wireless earbuds are quickly making their way into the consumer market and Huawei looks to help in that with the launch of its latest buds. Dubbed Huawei Freebuds 4i, they are now available for pre-order in all retail stores across the country. This includes Huawei Experience Stores in Yaya Centre Village Market, Thika Road Mall and Sarit Centre.

The pre-order window will have the earbuds retailing at KES 9,999 attached with free gift bundle including a Bluetooth speaker and a cover for the Freebuds 4i’s case.

The earbuds will look very familiar to many with their in-ear design and a stem that is said to be thicker compared to its predecessor, Freebuds 3i. Luckily, the earbuds are shipped with three pairs of rubber tips that you can change based n your ear size.

The stem houses the touch sensors that users can then use to remotely control their music playback by pausing/playing and skipping forward/backwards.

Noise-cancelling is also a feature that comes with the earbuds which is a factor that would really set them apart from earbuds of similar prices.

Huawei Freebuds 4i have a 55mAh power cell in each bud, and the case has a 215mAh capacity. The company claims a 10-hour continuous playback time at 50% volume with ANC turned off, and AAC mode enabled.

As it stands, various reviews have found the earbuds to work seamlessly with Huawei smartphones which clearly indicates intentions to create an ‘ecosystem’. This includes the Huawei AI Life app that offer several controls and settings for the Freebuds.

Speaking of the soon to be launched product, Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head, Jim Zhujie said, “Huawei FreeBuds 4i carries the innate qualities of the FreeBuds family, with active noise cancellation (ANC), superior battery life and crystal clear sound quality. It also features trendier personal elements to become the “go-to” earbuds for everyone and share the convenience and charm of new technology with more people. This is the ideal accessory that you must have when going about your day to day activities.”