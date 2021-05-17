DStv Launches Fast and Furious Movies Marathon Ahead Of New Sequel

Multichoice has confirmed it will be drifting its Fast & Furious pop-up channel offering back to DStv this May. This is as the world prepares for the ninth installment of the action-packed franchise that promises many surprises.

However, the Fast & Furious pop-up channel will now be available by DStv Compact Plus and Compact customers. This is unlike the first time it debuted but for only DStv Premium subscribers.

The channel will start broadcasting on Friday 21 May running through to Sunday 30 May. It will be available on DStv channel 111 featuring the eight original films from the franchise.

The films will air between 0600 hrs to 2200 hrs daily. The franchise’s spin-off Hobbs & Shaw (2019) will also be involved in the build-up but on M-Net Movies 2 and DStv Catch Up.

So, there is no doubt that Dominic Toretto and his company of heroic fugitives will be visiting your household in insane super-powered supercars this coming weekend.

The pop-up channel will allow viewers to get up to speed with the thrilling saga while also reliving the best moments from your favorite movies, which are renowned for their outstanding ensemble casts, fast cars, epic heists, and heart-racing car chases, ahead of the Fast and Furious 9 release.

Viewers can enjoy the Fast & Furious pop-up channel on the DStv app using their tablets, laptops, or cell phones. The movies will also be made available on DStv Catch Up from Friday, 21 May, to Wednesday, 30 June.