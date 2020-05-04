Here Are 5 Cool Gadgets You Should Get For Your House

Many of us are trying to look for things to keep us busy in the house. Be it school, work or just entertainment, something needs to spice up this curfew and we’ve got just the tech for you. Here are 5 cool gadgets you could get for your house.

Cool Gadgets Available in Kenya

You can use this device to watch movies, shows, live TV and YouTube on your smart TV while connected to all your devices. Plug Chromecast into the HDMI port on your TV and to power and stream your favourite shows.

This is wireless keyboard and mouse set are essential if you want a cable & clutter-free connection. It has a lightweight and the design making it both nice and practical.

Features:

1. 2.4G wireless technology provides a cable-free & clutter-free connection, which is super convenient.

2. Compatible with windows98/95/NT/ME/2000/XP/Vista/7.0/8.0

3. Requires AAA batteries (not included) for both keyboard and mouse.

4. Provides you with very comfortable and pleasing typing experience.

5. High speed 2.4G wireless technology, which ensures your smooth remote control within 10 meters (33ft), beware that wireless range may vary depending on interference or the setup of your device.