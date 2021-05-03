Facebook Uses Sympathy To Compel iPhone Users To Allow Ad Tracking

A recent notice from Facebook to iPhone users updating to iOS 14.5 makes it look like the company is trying to manipulate them into turning on ad tracking features.

Facebook Seeking Sympathy From iPhone Users

As seen in the image above, the alert states:

“This version of iOS requires us to ask for permission to track some data from these devices to improve your ads. Learn how we limit the use of this information if you don’t turn on this device setting.”

It goes on to state that Facebook will use information about your activity from other apps and websites to:

show you ads that are more personalized help keep Facebook free of charge support businesses that rely on ads to reach their customers.

Why is this happening?

Well, it’s all because of something Apple terms as App Tracking Transparency. It is a new opt-in requirement and it marks a significant shift in how mobile app developers are able to collect data on iPhone owners.

Essentially, Apple now lets iPhone owners dig into their settings to disable this type of tracking. This move affects how apps share your data with other firms, including data brokers, to aid in advertising.

The new update means Apple will demand developers ask for permission first before being able to track you. If they don’t, they risk suspension or removal from the App Store.

This move could potentially mean the end of app Tracking on iPhones and Facebook are not happy about this. If you decline ad tracking, Facebook and Instagram will still be able to use the data you give them. However, they cannot share it with other apps.

Whatever happens, there’s one thing we should always remember. The Internet existed ‘free of charge’ well before the ‘ad supported web’ and will continue well after.