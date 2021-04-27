iOS 14.5 Lets iPhone Users Unlock Their Phones While Wearing a Mask

As long as you have an Apple Watch

Apple has started rolling out the new iOS and iPadOS 14.5 updates on devices across the world. This latest software update is set to include the new App Tracking Transparency feature. This allows users to choose whether to allow apps to track their activity “across other companies’ apps and websites” for advertising purposes.

This will be made indicated through a pop-up that will now appear whenever apps are designed to share your activity in this way. As reported previously, Facebook has heavily criticised Apple over App Tracking Transparency. The social network claims that this feature presents “a false tradeoff between personalized ads and privacy.” The firm fears that this new option could have a detrimental impact on Facebook’s ad business.

New Trick

Other than privacy precautions, the new iOS 14.5 update includes a very helpful and timely new trick for iPhone owners. Users of the Apple Watch will now be able to set their iPhones to automatically unlock. This is without the need for a Face ID match or passcode as long as Apple’s smartwatch is on your wrist. This is designed to make getting into your phone much quicker as we all still wear masks throughout the day.

To make this feature fully work you will also need to install watchOS 7.4 on your Apple Watch.

Other Additions

The updates for iPadOS and iOS also include a ton of new emojis with a focus on inclusivity.

The Apple Podcasts app will also be getting a revamped design and optional premium subscriptions.

Interestingly, Siri will no longer be female-sounding by default. Instead, users will be prompted to choose their preferred voice during device setup Apple has a post up with all of the miscellaneous improvements and additions.

iOS and iPadOS 14.5 are also rolling out to iPhone and iPad users at the moment. You can check for the update in settings to begin installing it.