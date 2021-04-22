iPhone Users Might Start To See More Ads on App Store

iPhone manufacturer Apple Inc is planning to expand its advertising business by adding a second advertising slot in its App Store search page’s “suggested” section, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The new ad slot, set to be rolled out this month, will allow publishers to promote their apps across the whole network. This is rather than in response to specific searches, as stated in the report.

This development comes as other reports have come out about Apple’s plans to send prompts to iPhone users. This is in order to allow apps to use their data for personalised advertising. It is a move that has certainly drawn backlash from other tech rivals like Facebook. The Zuckerberg-owned firm argued that these changes would end up hurting its ad business.

In its statement Facebook said:

“Apple has announced changes with iOS 14 that will affect how we receive and process conversion events from tools such as the Facebook pixel. Businesses that advertise mobile apps, as well as those that optimise, target and report on web conversion events from any of our business tools will be affected.

Specifically, Apple will begin to require that apps in the App Store that engage in what Apple defines as “tracking” to show a prompt to iOS 14 users, in accordance with their AppTrackingTransparency framework. Apple’s policy will prohibit certain data collection and sharing unless people opt into tracking on iOS 14 devices via the prompt. As more people opt-out of tracking on iOS 14 devices, ads personalisation and performance reporting will be limited for both app and web conversion events.

In response to these changes, we will also start processing pixel conversion events from iOS 14 devices using Aggregated Event Measurement. This will support your efforts to preserve user privacy and help you run effective campaigns.”