Canon Launches New Lineup of Low Cost Printers

Canon has today announced the launch a new series of printers as part of its PIXMA G-Series MegatTank range. The lineup includes five entry-level refillable ink tank printers. According to Canon, these new printers are designed for small businesses, homeworking as well as students.

The lineup consists of:

PIXMA G3460 – A three-in-one (print, scan and copy) device with Wi-Fi

PIXMA G3420 – A high-quality multifunction printer with Wi-Fi functionality

PIXMA G2460 – A high-speed, three-in-once device

PIXMA G2420 – A device that can print, scan and copy

PIXMA G1420 – An easy to use single function printer

These new Canon printers are designed for daily productivity with the ability to produce up to 6000 pages from a single black ink bottle. They can also print in colour offering up to 7,700 pages from a set of colour ink bottles. Canon says that this brings in a 700-page increase from previous models.

Additionally, users can simply get to check the level of the maintenance cartridge on the LCD screens or even through the Canon PRINT App available for iOS and Android.

The printers also feature new key type bottles. With these, you simply insert bottles into the corresponding tanks and it fills itself automatically and stops when full.

Producing sharp and crisp prints, this range can satisfy a versatile mix of requirements, from those working from home who may need to print long, text-heavy documents, to those embracing home crafts with their families. We are proud to offer the African market a solution featuring an intuitive combination of technology, value, and creativity in multiple printing roles, said Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa”.

We should obviously expect these printers to hit Kenyan stores quite soon although the prices are not confirmed yet.