Showmax Mobile Slashes Its Monthly Fee To KES 300

Multichoice’s streaming platform, Showmax has today announced a reduction in its monthly charge for Mobile subscribers. Users of the platform will now be able to pay 20% less compared to what they have been paying all along.

The subscription package that normally costs KES 380 for a single device will now incur only KES 300. However, this package that limits users to just one device is one of Showmax’s shortcomings against services like Netflix. the latter that allowed up to four concurrent streams has definitely proven to have the advantage.

“We know that consumers are under pressure at the moment and we believe this change will be appreciated by our mobile customers as will the decision not to increase any of our other prices. We have our most exciting slate of Showmax Originals this year and look forward to more Kenyans enjoying our proudly African stories,” says Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO for Connected Video.

“Showmax will also continue to bring the best of HBO, international series, movies and kids’ shows to Africa first, as well local favourites like Sauti Sol’s reality series Sol Family which is available only on Showmax, the Kalasha-nominated drama series Monica, and award-winning Swahili telenovelas such as Selina and Pete,” the platform adds.

This development comes months after the site partnered with Telkom to offer data deals for the operator’s subscribers. The team-up involves subscribers getting a one-month free Showmax Pro package when they purchase 30GB and 45GB data bundles.

The packages include: