Telkom Users Now Get Showmax Pro Mobile Free Via Bundle Purchase

Showmax has now partnered with Telkom Kenya to launch data deals for the operator’s subscribers. This team-up will involve subscribers getting a one-month free package when they purchase 30GB and 45GB data bundles.

The Showmax Pro Mobile and Telkom data bundles will be available to new and existing Showmax subscribers on the Telkom network. The packages include:

A 30GB data bundle + 1-month Showmax Pro Mobile subscription for KSh1500 to stream Showmax Pro Mobile for up to 10 hours per day on a mobile device with a 1GB daily allocation.

A 45GB data bundle + 1-month subscription for KSh2000 to stream Showmax Pro for up to 15 hours per day, on a mobile device with a 1.5GB daily allocation.

“The partnership between Showmax Pro Mobile and Telkom is a natural fit for us, as it is in line with our new strategic focus areas that we announced last month. This partnership will enable Telkom to give more value to our customers, addressing a growing demand in content solutions,” says Steve Okeyo, the Managing Director of Telkom’s Consumer Division.

To offers can only be purchased via M-PESA or T-Kash on the Telkom app or via USSD:

Dial *544# and select Showmax Bundle. Choose your bundle. Put in your Telkom number. An STK prompt will be sent to you to put in your M-PESA pin. You’ll receive an SMS notification from M-PESA.

The data allocation will be valid for 30 days from the day of receipt. For example, if the first data allocation is received on 20 December 2020, it will be allocated daily until 19 January 2021. The deal is once-off and must be bought each 30-day period.