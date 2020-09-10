MobileWearables

OPPO Teases Launch of Smartwatch in Kenya

Dennis Waweru
0
OPPO watch
Image courtesy TechnoSports
Months after the global launch of the first smartwatch from OPPO, it finally looks like the device will be making its way into the Kenyan market. This was confirmed today by OPPO Kenya on social media with bright images teasing the watch’s screen.

Many were obviously sceptical before the international launch of the watch mostly because of its extreme resemblance to the Apple Watch. Surprisingly, the watch has received lots of praise due to its efficient interface and impressive functionality that adds on to the design. In fact, various reviews have gone ahead to label it as one of the best Wear OS smartwatches.

The smartwatch features a 1.91-inch AMOLED dual-curved display with 402 x 476 pixels. The build quality is also assured thanks to its aluminium frame that also water resistance. The left side houses a loudspeaker while the right has two pushers for functions and navigation. The button on the bottom has a subtle green accent for added character.

It is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor alongside 1GB of memory. Thanks to a 430mAh battery, OPPO promises that the watch can run for up to 21 days on a single charge with VOOC flash charging support. However, this is still up for debate until we get to review it.

It is clear that OPPO did a good job to have a deeply customised system based on Wear OS. Other features like Google Assistant, face customisation and more are supported in the system.

Internationally, the OPPO smartwatch launched at a starting price of about KES 31k. So, it would be reasonable to expect the device to retail at around that price tag once it ships into the Kenyan market.

