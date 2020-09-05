Despite the horrible year that is 2020 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, smartphone companies are trying to get back to normal operations. The last month has especially seen a number of smartphones launched and shipped for sale in Kenya. This includes the Note 20 series that launched alongside other interesting gadgets.

if you look to renew your smartphone, here are some of the latest that you can easily find in various stores across the country:

Infinix Zero 8- KES 28,500

Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T

Software: Android 10

Display: 6.85 inches, 1080 x 2460 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate

RAM/Storage: 8GB/128GB

Front Camera: 48MP+8MP

Rear Camera: 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

Battery: 4500mAh, 33W charging, USB Type-C

Realme 6– KES 29,999

Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T

Software: Android 10, Realme UI

Display: 6.5 inches LCD, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate

RAM/Storage: 8GB/128GB

Front Camera: 16MP

Rear Camera: 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

Battery: 4300mAh, 30W charging, USB Type-C

OPPO Reno 4– KES 42,000

Processor: Snapdragon 720G

Software: Android 10, ColorOS 7.2

Display: 6.4 inches AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels

RAM/Storage: 8GB/128GB

Front Camera: 48MP+8MP

Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

Battery: 4015mAh, 30W charging, USB Type-C

Samsung Galaxy Note 20- KES 100,000

Processor: Exynos 990

Software: Android 10, OneUI 2.5

Display: 6.7 inches AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels

RAM/Storage: 8GB/256GB

Front Camera: 10MP

Rear Camera: 12MP+64MP+12MP

Battery: 4300mAh, 25W charging, USB Type-C

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – KES 125,000

Processor: Exynos 990

Software: Android 10, OneUI 2.5

Display: 6.9 inches AMOLED, 1440 x 3088 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate

RAM/Storage: 8GB/256GB, 8GB/512GB

Front Camera: 10MP

Rear Camera: 108MP+12MP+12MP

Battery: 4500mAh, 25W charging, USB Type-C, Wireless Qi Charging

Yet to launch:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: KES 235,000

Processor: Snapdragon 865+

Software: Android 10, OneUI 2.5

Display: 7.6 inches AMOLED, 1768 x 2208 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate

RAM/Storage: 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB

Front Camera: 10MP (cover camera), 10MP (main display)

Rear Camera: 108MP+12MP+12MP

Battery: 4500mAh, 25W charging, USB Type-C, 11W Wireless Qi Charging

*There are other smartphones yet to launch this month in the Kenyan market that we will be sure to update on this list.