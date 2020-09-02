OPPO has announced plans to add on to the Reno series by launching the Reno 4 in Kenya. The mid-range smartphone is set to be the successor of the OPPO Reno 3 that was launched this year in April.

The device had already been launched in international markets like India and China at a starting price of about KES 42k. So, we would expect the phone to sell for around the same price in Kenya.

The OPPO Reno 4 features a 6.4-inch display, powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor. The device also packs 8GB of memory with a huge 128GB space for storage. This is quite similar to what the Reno3 offers.

“With the Reno 4 we have ensured that the device can meet the ever-changing requirements of the young trendsetting generation and also keep them up-to-date with the latest trends in smartphone technology,” said Muthoni Wachira, Head of Communications & Projects at OPPO Kenya.

OPPO also notes that this phone is the first of the Reno series to come in a new design technique dubbed “Reno Glow”. According to the brand, this is an innovative back design that combines a matte fingerprint-resistant texture with subtle glittery details. This is meant to give the phone’s Galactic Blue colour a more vibrant and glossier look.

The back also features a quad-camera module consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The display houses a hole punch 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The OPPO Reno 4 also runs on Android 10 with the company’s own ColorOS 7.2 at the top.