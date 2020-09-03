Realme 6 8 Pros 90Hz Display

Substantial Storage and Great Performance

Good Cameras

Fast Charge, Big Battery Cons Cameras crumble in low light

The Realme 6 went on sale yesterday on Jumia for KES 29,999 and if you have seen it already you might be wondering if it’s a phone worth the price and consideration. Well, long story short, but for some nitpicks from me, this phone is worth your hard-earned coins.

First things first, let’s talk specs and what’s in the box:

Realme 6 Specifications:

First things first, let's talk specs and what's in the box:



1080 x 2400 IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display

A 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display

30W VOOC Flash Charge in the Box

16MP Selfie Camera

64MP AI Quad Camera

Helio G90T processor

Up to 8GB +128GB

Android 10, Realme UI On paper, it sounds good but what about practically? Well, I’ve been using it for about two weeks now and I have a lot to say about this phone. So strap yourself and get ready for a long one. The Realme 6 has a few outstanding features on paper and so far, they have stood out for me too. That includes: The 90Hz Display

The 30W fast charger

The storage and performance capabilities However, it’s not perfect. Let’s talk about these perfections and imperfections What We Love and Can’t Stand about the Realme 6

90Hz Display

Love

Looks and feels good just as the box says. Consuming content on this phone is a delight. The tall 6.5″ 2400 x 1080 FHD+ screen works both ways. It lets me enjoy;

Full-frame TikTok videos while in portrait mode Wide-scale movies and YouTube videos while in Landscape mode.

The minimal punch-hole display really brings out the best of both worlds. I just rewatched the BlackPanther in full HD on this phone and guys, the quality and emotions put together… Premium tears.

Pains

However, one thing that bugs me is that it still struggles under direct sunlight. You can barely see anything. Also, the bottom bezel is still a tiny eyesore but you get used to it with time. (I haven’t)

Another thing I realized is that because of the 2400 x 1080p orientation, not all videos play on full screen and you have to crop in a lot of the time. Also, apps like WhatsApp do not take full advantage of the widescreen and leave a space where the selfie camera is.

Cameras

The cameras are pretty good too. You have a 4 camera set up at the back;

64MP Wide-angle Main camera

8MP Ultrawide

B/W Portrait lens

2MP Macro lens

16MP Selfie camera

Love

Nothing extravagant expected at this price point but it’s a very good point and shoot camera. Here are some sample photos.

64 MP 64 MP HDR + PHOTO Mode Photo Photo Mode Photo Mode Macro Portrait Mode Photo Mode Ultra-Wide

It gives you an ultra-wide option, macro lens and digital zoom up to 10x. The 64 MP mode does not allow zoom but that’s not really an issue.

The video lets you shoot up to 4K 30 frames per second (fps) but personally I would suggest shooting at 1080p, 60fps. You will get much cleaner looking video that’s not ‘too hot to handle’.

Pains

The issue is that it struggles in low light situations and the Night Mode doesn’t really give you 100%. I haven’t yet got good use of the Macro camera and night mode. I don’t think they are really needed but then that quad camera set up must stand out…

Power and Storage

Love

This phone packs immense storage space. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. To put this into perspective, I currently have 90 apps and counting and 3GB worth of media and data storage.

With all that, I still have 65GB of storage left. That’s a lot. Additionally, thanks to the 8GB and that 90Hz display, gaming and using this phone is a smooth experience.

It has a Helio G90T Chipset that really holds up well too. So far, I haven’t seen the phone struggle when I push it to the max.

Pains

It heats up when I intensively play games. Especially on 90Hz but that’s understandable. I didn’t like the Realme UI and launcher as much as I thought I would but I quickly swapped that out for the CPL Launcher.

Battery Life

It’s all love when it comes to the battery

The Realme 6 comes with a 4300mAh battery that gives me just the right amount of juice. When maxing out the phone at 90Hz and high-performance settings, the phone gives me at least 6hrs of screen on time. That’s pretty much a whole day.

If I optimize to 60Hz the time almost doubles. However, I never have to do this because the phone also comes with a 30Watt Fast charger in the box. It goes from 0-100 in less than an hour and having that kind of power makes me happy.

Additional Features and Tiny Surprises

Gestures: I love using gestures on smartphones as it looks futuristic and gives me more screen space. With this phone switching through apps is seamless with the swiping gestures. Although they are a bit hard to get used to, especially in landscape mode, it’s a fun addition.

Split-screen and Bubbles: The split screen is a feature on so many phones and I am just happy it’s here too. It’s so much easier to multitask being able to watch Youtube videos and reply to DM’s at the same time is a bliss moment.

However, if you want to enjoy the full screen, the phone also has ‘bubbles’ that let you open an app within another app. It gives you a smaller screen you can open and close to view and reply to notifications without interrupting your main task. It works while gaming too.

Calculator: Yes the calculator on this phone is cool too. It has an inbuilt Exchange rate feature and unit converter. You don’t have to keep checking Google anymore.

Video and Image editor: The phone comes with an inbuilt video and image editor that lets you work on your content without having to download third-party apps.

WiFi: The WiFi capabilities on this phone pleased me too. Maybe it’s cause I came from a 2018 smartphone but the Realme just has a special connection with the WiFi. It connects really fast and switches to the best WiFi instantly when it realizes the opportunity to.

So as you can see, there’s really not a lot to complain about this phone. Should anything change we will update you, but for this mid-range smartphone, we are giving credit where credit is due.