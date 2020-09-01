The 90Hz Display Realme 6 Goes on Sale Tomorrow For KES 29,999

Realme is having their official first sale day for their most recent smartphone the Realme 6 on Jumia. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
Realme 6: Unboxing, Specs, Cost, Where to Get it
The phone is quite a bargain for the specs it packs. Before we get to that, here’s a video detailing everything you are likely to get in the box. I know you love reading but pause for a bit and watch the video first:) It’s not too long.
Now that we are done with the unboxing. Let’stalk about the specs on this phone.
Specifications
The phone is equipped quite a few cool features for a mid-range smartphone:
- 1080 x 2400 IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display
- A 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display
- 30W Vooc Flash Charge
- 16MP In-display Selfie Camera
- 64MP AI Quad Camera
- Helio G90T Up to 8+128GB
- OS: Android 10, Realme UI
Cost
The phone retails on Jumia at KES 29,999 and comes with a free Realme band worth KES 2,999.
- Works with Android only.
- Weighs 20g.
- 10 days battery (7-10 days battery life with heart rate monitor)
- 0.96-inch touchscreen display.
- IP68 water resistance rating.
- Heart rate monitor.
- Available in black, yellow and green.
Comments