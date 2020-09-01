The 90Hz Display Realme 6 Goes on Sale Tomorrow For KES 29,999

Realme is having their official first sale day for their most recent smartphone the Realme 6 on Jumia. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Realme 6: Unboxing, Specs, Cost, Where to Get it

The phone is quite a bargain for the specs it packs. Before we get to that, here’s a video detailing everything you are likely to get in the box. I know you love reading but pause for a bit and watch the video first:) It’s not too long.

Now that we are done with the unboxing. Let’stalk about the specs on this phone.

Specifications

The phone is equipped quite a few cool features for a mid-range smartphone:

