The 90Hz Display Realme 6 Goes on Sale Tomorrow For KES 29,999

Realme 6
Realme is having their official first sale day for their most recent smartphone the Realme 6 on Jumia. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Realme 6: Unboxing, Specs, Cost, Where to Get it

The phone is quite a bargain for the specs it packs. Before we get to that, here’s a video detailing everything you are likely to get in the box. I know you love reading but pause for a bit and watch the video first:) It’s not too long.

Now that we are done with the unboxing. Let’stalk about the specs on this phone.

Specifications
The phone is equipped quite a few cool features for a mid-range smartphone:
  • 1080 x 2400 IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display
  • A 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display
  • 30W Vooc Flash Charge
  • 16MP In-display Selfie Camera
  • 64MP AI Quad Camera
  • Helio G90T Up to 8+128GB
  • OS: Android 10, Realme UI
Cost

The phone retails on Jumia at KES 29,999 and comes with a free Realme band worth KES 2,999.

Details on the Realme Band:

Realme Band with enhanced display launched in India | TechRadar

  • Works with Android only.
  • Weighs 20g.
  • 10 days battery (7-10 days battery life with heart rate monitor)
  • 0.96-inch touchscreen display.
  • IP68 water resistance rating.
  • Heart rate monitor.
  • Available in black, yellow and green.

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Impressions – Wow!

