MobileSmartphonesWearables

Realme Launches in Kenya with a Myriad of Budget Smartphones and Smartband

Anfernee Onamu  By
0
Realme 6
Share This!

In a virtual launch today, Realme announced their place in the Kenyan market with a myriad of new devices. They come in with a band, budget and midrange smartphones to start the races.

They also announced the prices for all their devices and some might shock you. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Band: KES 2,999

Realme Band with enhanced display launched in India | TechRadar

  • Works with Android only.
  • Weighs 20g.
  • 10 days battery (7-10 days battery life with heart rate monitor)
  • 0.96-inch touchscreen display.
  • IP68 water resistance rating.
  • Heart rate monitor.
  • Available in black, yellow and green.
Realme C Series
C 11: KES 9,999 Realme C11 India Launch Set for July 14: Expected Price ...

The C11 is a budget phone that fits into the slot that the Realme C3 has been priced out of.

  • MediaTek Helio G35 processor
  • 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage
  • A 6.5-inch Screen
  • Android 10 with Realme UI
  • A 13-megapixel rear camera and a depth sensor for portraits.
  • 5000 mAh Battery
c3: KES 13,999
  • Storage: 32 GB / 3 GB RAM
  • Cameras: 12 MP + 2 MP Dual lens Primary Camera, 5 MP Front Camera
  • Screen: 6.5 inches 720 x 1600 pixels Display
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G70, Octa-Core Processor
  • Non-Removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery
Realme 6: KES 29,999 

Here’s everything you need to know about the C6.

If you buy a Realme 6, you will get a free Band on with that package.

Share This!
Check This Out:  Samsung Galaxy A30 Review - Welcome The New Galaxy!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Impressions – Wow!

You may also like

Comments

Share Your Opinion