In a virtual launch today, Realme announced their place in the Kenyan market with a myriad of new devices. They come in with a band, budget and midrange smartphones to start the races.
They also announced the prices for all their devices and some might shock you. Here’s everything you need to know.
The Band: KES 2,999
- Works with Android only.
- Weighs 20g.
- 10 days battery (7-10 days battery life with heart rate monitor)
- 0.96-inch touchscreen display.
- IP68 water resistance rating.
- Heart rate monitor.
- Available in black, yellow and green.
Realme C Series
C 11: KES 9,999
The C11 is a budget phone that fits into the slot that the Realme C3 has been priced out of.
- MediaTek Helio G35 processor
- 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage
- A 6.5-inch Screen
- Android 10 with Realme UI
- A 13-megapixel rear camera and a depth sensor for portraits.
- 5000 mAh Battery
c3: KES 13,999
- Storage: 32 GB / 3 GB RAM
- Cameras: 12 MP + 2 MP Dual lens Primary Camera, 5 MP Front Camera
- Screen: 6.5 inches 720 x 1600 pixels Display
- Processor: MediaTek Helio G70, Octa-Core Processor
- Non-Removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery
Realme 6: KES 29,999
Here’s everything you need to know about the C6.
If you buy a Realme 6, you will get a free Band on with that package.
