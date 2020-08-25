In a virtual launch today, Realme announced their place in the Kenyan market with a myriad of new devices. They come in with a band, budget and midrange smartphones to start the races.

They also announced the prices for all their devices and some might shock you. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Band: KES 2,999

Works with Android only.

Weighs 20g.

10 days battery (7-10 days battery life with heart rate monitor)

0.96-inch touchscreen display.

IP68 water resistance rating.

Heart rate monitor.

Available in black, yellow and green.

Realme C Series

C 11: KES 9,999

The C11 is a budget phone that fits into the slot that the Realme C3 has been priced out of.

MediaTek Helio G35 processor

2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage

A 6.5-inch Screen

Android 10 with Realme UI

A 13-megapixel rear camera and a depth sensor for portraits.

5000 mAh Battery

c3: KES 13,999

Storage: 32 GB / 3 GB RAM

Cameras: 12 MP + 2 MP Dual lens Primary Camera, 5 MP Front Camera

Screen: 6.5 inches 720 x 1600 pixels Display

Processor: MediaTek Helio G70, Octa-Core Processor

Non-Removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery

Here’s everything you need to know about the C6.

If you buy a Realme 6, you will get a free Band on with that package.