LG InstaView Refrigerators: Cool Features and Prices in Kenya

LG has been quite vocal recently about its plans to bring in premium products into the Kenyan market. We’ve all been used to the crazy TV lineups that have been selling in the country for a couple of years now. But it looks finally looks like Kenyan consumers are finally looking to have premium kitchen appliances at their exposal.

This was made clear by the InstaView refrigerators that are currently selling in stores across the country. The lineup consists of two refrigerator models; the Platinum Silver Door-in-Door InstaView and the Matte Black French Door InstaView.

LG insists that these two variants bring in a number of similar smart features. This is all in a bid to help Kenyans revolutionise their kitchens into smart rooms.

Design

The LG InstaView Door-in-Door features two thick large doors that open up side by side with two compartments that separated in the same way. The French Door model comes in with four doors, two on top and two at the bottom half. The refrigerator has its freezer and regular fridge compartments on top of each other then.

Both models feature a sleek 33-inch mirrored glass panel that lights up with two quick knocks. This allows users to see what’s inside the fridge without having to open it.

This, according to LG is not just a gimmick but a strategy to have the refrigerator prevent loss of energy (cold air) thus saving on power as well. Additionally, you get to help keep the stored food fresher for longer.

Both InstaView refrigerators replace conventional door handles with unique, square pocket handles. They open from the bottom of the top door, bringing in that classy touch to the general design.

Storage

LG has also designed these refrigerators to store food in bigger capacities than your average refrigerators. This is thanks to the thinner padding and adequate partitioning that helps consumers know where exactly to store specific types of foods.

The InstaView Door-in-Door model, for instance, has a capacity of up to 600 litres, which is plenty of space.

On the other hand, the French Door model (668 litres) is a little advanced when it comes to innovative storage options. The fridge contains a folding shelf that offers space for taller items.

Other than storage options, both variants feature water and ice dispensing systems. This ensures you have convenient access to both ice and water without ever having to open the refrigerators.

The smart refrigerators run on by LG’s unique Inverter Linear Compressor which offers lower energy consumption and less noise of up to 25pc. Owners will have warranties that last up to 10 years in case they need the compressor fixed by LG.

Smart Control

Remember the smart options we mentioned? Well, the refrigerators run on LG’s ThinQ technology with Wi-Fi. This lets you control key features via the ThinQ app on your smartphone. Voice control is also possible as they support AI systems like Google Assistant.

Price and Availability

Both models are available in stores across the country. The Matte Black French Door goes for KES 275,995 while the Platinum Silver Door-in-Door model retails at KES 299,995.

They can be found exclusively in LG Brand shops at Kenrail Towers- Westlands, Garden City Thika Road, Adlife, Mombasa or at select supermarkets like Carrefour and Naivas or Shop online here.