Samsung Kicks Off 25% Discount Offer For Its QLED TV Series in Kenya

Samsung Electronics announced a month-long promotion that will see the brand’s premium home appliances receive a 25% discount in Kenya. The sale, which kicked off on May 27th will run till July 4th 2021 with an aim of convincing consumers to upgrade their TVs to a Samsung QLED TV.

The Samsung QLED TV lineup, which was recently announced as Kenya’s Best TV at the Vifaa Tech Festival Awards offers a variety of models depending on size and resolution all at different price ranges.

The QLED boasts of a Quantum processor, that gives it a “long-lasting, burn-in free picture quality”. The TVs also feature surround sound systems with 6 speakers firing from the top, bottom and sides.

The TVs are available in 4K and 8K resolution, ranging from the 55-inch to the huge 85-inch model. Those who fancy something rather unique can also go for the Frame TV has just been recently introduced into the Kenyan market.

The Frame TV is an interestingly looking device designed to fit into home and office spaces by looking like a piece of art. This would explain why it had been previously voted as the most aesthetically pleasing TV, according to Samsung.

The promotion also includes the Samsung soundbar lineup that boasts of elevated sound from every direction thanks to Dolby Atoms, DTS-X technology- Symphony and adaptive sound. The Soundbar is also 25% off retailing between KES 24,995 and KES 79,995.

Other electronics that are on sale are the Samsung Side by Side fridges, which vary from the 535 litres capacity to the 617 litres capacity now retailing between KES 149,000 and KES 199,000. Samsung’s front-load washing machines are also on sale, with prices ranging from KES 67,995 to KES 79,995. If you’re looking for something different and maybe one that works very well for small spaces, the top-load washing machine will be retailing at KES 79,995.

The Samsung QLED range of TV’s well as other Samsung electronics are available at Samsung dealer stores countrywide and come with a two-year warranty.