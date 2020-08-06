Yesterday’s Unpacked Event by Samsung was not just about the Galaxy Note 20 series. The South Korean company took us through three more devices that we should be expecting to see launch not just internationally but in Kenya as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was one of the most anticipated devices as many looked to see what Samsung had done to redeem itself from last year’s incidences.

The new foldable device generally looks a lot like the Galaxy Fold that was launched last year. However, it does offer some pretty cool changes meant to attract even more people into getting it.

This would start off with a new 6.2-inch Infinity-O cover display. This is significantly bigger than last year’s that one can use efficiently without having to open up the phone. Folding the device open will get you to a huge 7.6-inch main display that is actually bigger, wider and has smaller bezels.

The main highlight was obviously the display’s new Ultra-Thin Glass that Samsung promises to be much more durable. The hinge system has also been changed to look more like the one from the Galaxy Z Flip. This means a smaller gap beneath the screen to prevent the entry of foreign objects.

The device also features a hole-punch selfie camera that’s two-thirds down along the top of the screen, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a triple rear camera setup(all three are 12MP) and an upgraded camera at the three front.

Powering the device is a 4500mAh battery charged via a USB-C port.

Fortunately, Samsung Kenya has promised to double up on units in the Kenyan market. We would expect the device to sell for around the same price range as the Galaxy Fold, KES 235,000.

Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung unveiled a new entry into the Galaxy Watch series. But it is interesting how the firm has chosen to go back to the classic rotating bezel offering it a smart yet vintage look.

The watch is clearly meant to offer improvements to the original Galaxy Watch. This includes a thinner look and larger display.

Other features would include an always-on OLED display, watch face customisation and LTE connectivity.

The watch runs on Samsung’s Tizen platform, meant to make it work better with Samsung’s own smartphones. That does not mean that you can’t easily connect the watch with other Android phones.

All these improvements will, however, come at a higher price of KES 44,000 once it launches in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

This device’s show-stealer has obviously been the improved display that Samsung hopes to compete with the iPad Pro 2020. The tablet comes in two variants; Tab S7 and Tab S7+.

The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an LCD panel, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ offers a Super AMOLED display.

The S7+ comes with a 12.4-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate that’s meant to offer a better experience for digital artists. The regular S7 may not have such privileges but boh feature an improved S Pen that has a latency of nine milliseconds.

Both models will come in two RAM and storage variants; 6GB memory with 128GB storage and 8GB memory with 256GB storage.

Unfortunately, Samsung still chooses to not concentrate much on the cameras as both devices come with dual rear camera setups. This consists of a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide lens.

For power, the Tab S7 packs an 8,000mAh battery while the S7+ carries a 10,090 mAh battery. What is loud about both tablets is performance as they offer really good improvements from their predecessors.

We still do not have any word on the pricing or if they are even meant to launch in Kenya.