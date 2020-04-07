Huawei Set To Reveal 65-Inch Smart TV With Under Display Speakers

Tech companies particularly known for their expertise in the smartphone world d seem to be extending their territories further to smart TVs and Huawei is no exception. The Chinese giant is just about to reveal its latest television on April 8th. A new report has gone further to reveal the suggested name alongside other specs of the new TV.

According to the report by a Chinese website, the TV from Huawei will be a 65-inch entering directly into the big-screen premium segment. Dubbed, Huawei X65, it’s expected to come packing an Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) OLED screen. Interestingly, it is set to come with 14 under-display speakers for detailed front-firing sound.

Earlier rumours had also claimed that the TV will have a 24-megapixel pop-up camera. This could mostly be for anyone that wishes to have video calls using the TV. The Huawei X65 Smart TV is also speculated to run on Hongmeng OS, the company’s proprietary system for smart devices.

You would wish that it came with Android but the battle with the US administration still goes on. Meanwhile, the TV is also projected to come blazing with unique remote and voice command functionality. It could be reasonable since the manufacturer could utilise the camera to enable gesture control.

For now, there’s no word of the product launching g in Kenya as it will launch tomorrow in its home market only. It is highly likely though, that you will be seeing in Huawei stores, probably later in the year. Nothing about the price has been revealed yet but all that is set to be known during launch.