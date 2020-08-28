Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Receives High Demand in Kenya

Samsung Mobile Kenya has recorded a surprisingly higher demand for the recently Galaxy Note 20 series in the country. This was concluded after the company cited a 1.3 times increase in the number of pre-orders for the flagship lineup in comparison to last year’s Note 10 series.

The South-Korean firm had announced a pre-order season for the two smartphones in the country running from the 14th to the 26th of August. The high-end Note 20 Ultra is retailing at KES 137,000 while the regular Note 20 sells at KES 107,000.

Like previous times, both phones were attached to some free gadgets for anyone that registered for a pre-order. The Note 20 Ultra will have customers get the new Galaxy Buds Live, while the Note 20 had the Galaxy Buds Plus as a free accessory. Of course, these were two very tempting offers considering the retail prices of the two wireless earbuds.

The Note 20 Ultra has been the highlight of the lineup with a premium set of features meant to give it that flagship reputation. This includes the triple camera module that packs a 108MP camera and the 6.9-inch curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate among more.

However, there is a significantly huge difference between that and the regular Note 20. The latter features a flat display with only 60Hz maximum refresh rate. The camera setup consists of 12MP main camera alongside a 12MP ultrawide lens and 64MP telephoto lens.

Charles Kimari the Head of Integrated Mobile at Samsung said, “The Note 20 series is designed for a person who is trying to get the most out of work and pleasure so we are not surprised by the increase in pre-orders; we also expect the sales to be higher.”

This high demand in Kenya for the lineup obviously comes as a surprise, especially at these economically difficult times. But you cannot deny that the smartphones promise some really good performance and basically something worth bragging about.