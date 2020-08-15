Samsung Kicks Off Galaxy Note 20 Pre-order With Free Goodies

Samsung’s ultimate flagship launched earlier this month and finally, the company has begun its campaign in Kenya. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series was one of the most anticipated phones of the year and the phones do come with a few surprises as we all expected.

As promised, Samsung Kenya kicked off the lineup’s preorder window on Friday the 14th. The period is expected to run all through to the 28th of August with some free devices attached to whatever you pre-order.

The cheaper of the two, Galaxy Note 20, is going for KES 106,999 with the free pair of Galaxy Buds Plus attached to it. On the other hand, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra starts at KES 136,999. Anyone that pre-orders this one gets to have the new Galaxy Buds Live for free.

What To Expect With Both Phones

Note 20 is the smaller of the bunch making it the cheaper one. The phone was showcased in a new bronze colour perhaps to live up to the premium reputation that the lineup still holds. That is not to say that the device won’t be available in other colour variants.

At first sight, you may not notice the cutdowns that this phone bares until someone actually explains. The phone, unfortunately, features a plastic cover meant to make it lighter. The phone’s display is actually flatter compared to the Ultra with 1080p resolution at 60Hz maximum refresh rate.

Under the chassis lies an Exynos 990 processor, 8 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of storage space.

A 12MP main camera alongside 12MP ultrawide lens and 64MP telephoto lens is what you get for your photography.

The phone’s power is supported by a 4300mAh battery which would be enough as it does not demand too much. But the phone is clearly the cheaper one and almost everything about it screams that way.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is obviously huge as expected featuring a huge 6.9-inch display. This is complemented by the huge 4500mAh meant to live up to the power demand from the display.

Speaking about that, the screen is AMOLED with support of 120Hz refresh rate. Just like its predecessors, the display is curved around the edges but not as aggressive. The display comes with a default resolution of 1080p that users can increase all the way to 1440p.

The Note 20 Ultra is also set to ship with an Exynos 990 processor. The chip sits alongside 12GB RAM. As for storage, the phone comes in 128GB and 512GB variants. As if that’s not enough, you still get the SD card slot if you wish to expand your storage space.

To the creme de la creme, the rear camera module consists of three lenses. This is meant to pay homage to the S20 Ultra with the huge 108MP camera. Below that comes a 12MP ultrawide camera and 12MP telephoto lens. The telephoto lens this time is a periscope meant to offer you up to 50x zoom capabilities.