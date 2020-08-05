Samsung Unveils The New Galaxy Note 20 Series

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 lineup is upon us and the company took to the stage to reveal all that we have been expecting.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

This handset just like the Note 20 Ultra does look exactly as it did on the leaks we had been receiving prior to the launch. Note 20 is the smaller of the bunch making it the cheaper one. The phone was showcased in a new bronze colour perhaps to live up to the premium reputation that the lineup still holds.

At first sight, you may not notice the cutdowns that this phone bares until someone actually explains. The phone, unfortunately, features a plastic cover meant to make it lighter. The phone’s display is actually flatter compared to the Ultra with 1080p resolution at 60Hz maximum refresh rate.

Under the chassis lies a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, 8 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of storage space.

A 12MP main camera alongside 12MP ultrawide lens and 64MP telephoto lens is what you get for your photography.

The phone’s power is supported by a 4300mAh battery which would be enough as it does not demand too much. But the phone is clearly the cheaper one and almost everything about it screams that way.

Getting it will require you to part with about KES 100,000 ($999). However, we will have to wait for what Samsung Kenya announces during the local launch.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

As reported earlier, this handset is basically what you would refer to as the king of the group. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is obviously huge as expected featuring a huge 6.9-inch display. This is complemented by the huge 4500mAh meant to live up to the power demand from the display.

Speaking about that, the screen is AMOLED with support of 120Hz refresh rate. Just like its predecessors, the display is curved around the edges but not as aggressive. The display comes with a default resolution of 1080p that users can increase all the way to 1440p.

Just like the previous reports claimed, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a high-end Snapdragon 865 Plus. The chip sits alongside 12GB RAM. As for storage, the phone comes in 128GB and 512GB variants. As if that’s not enough, you still get the SD card slot if you wish to expand your storage space.

To the creme de la creme, the rear camera module consists of three lenses. This is meant to pay homage to the S20 Ultra with the huge 108MP camera. Below that comes a 12MP ultrawide camera and 12MP telephoto lens. The telephoto lens this time is a periscope meant to offer you up to 50x zoom capabilities.

This year’s lineup will definitely be tricky. On one hand, you have a less premium phone that still offers flagship-level performance. On the other, you get the most desirable set of specs but for a head-turning price. So, which of the two would you get?

Pre-order and Pricing in Kenya

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has been revealed to launch in the country at a starting price of KES 107,000. Note 20 Ultra will sell alongside it for KES 137,000.

Both devices will be up for pre-order from 18th to 24th August. Note 20 will be bundled up with free Galaxy Buds+ and Note 20 Ultra with the new Galaxy Buds Live.