LG InstaView Refrigerators Prices in Kenya and Where To Buy

LG InstaView Door-in-Door-Platinum Silver
LG InstaView Door-in-Door Platinum Silver. Image courtesy LG
LG has been quite vocal recently about its plans to bring in premium products into the Kenyan market. We’ve all been used to the crazy TV lineups that have been selling in the country for a couple of years now. But it looks finally looks like Kenyan consumers are finally looking to have premium kitchen appliances at their exposal.

This was made clear by the InstaView refrigerators that are currently selling in stores across the country. The lineup consists of two refrigerator models; the Platinum Silver Door-in-Door InstaView and the Matte Black French Door InstaView.

The company insists that these two variants bring in a number of similar smart features. This is all in a bid to help Kenyans revolutionise their kitchens into smart rooms.

LG InstaView French Door Matte Black. Image courtesy LG
Image courtesy LG
Image courtesy LG
LG InstaView Door-in-Door Platinum Silver. Image courtesy LG
Image courtesy LG
Image courtesy LG

LG InstaView French Door (Matte Black)

Key Specifications & Features 

  • Capacity: 570L
  • Dimensions: 835 x 1787 x 734 mm
  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • Total No Frost with Nature Fresh
  • Hygiene Fresh+ and Fresh Balancer
  • Smart ThinQ

Price: KES 274,995

Where To Buy

  1. LG Brand Shops at LG Brand shops at Kenrail Towers- Westlands, Garden City Thika Road, Adlife, Mombasa
  2. Carrefour supermarkets
  3. Naivas supermarkets
  4. LG Online shop
InstaView Door-in-Door (Platinum Silver)

Key Specifications & Features 

  • Capacity: 668L
  • Dimensions: 912 x 1790 x 738 mm
  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • Total No Frost with Nature Fresh
  • Hygiene Fresh+
  • Fresh Balancer
  • Smart ThinQ

Price: KES 299,995

Where To Buy

  1. LG Brand Shops at LG Brand shops at Kenrail Towers- Westlands, Garden City Thika Road, Adlife, Mombasa
  2. Carrefour supermarkets
  3. Naivas supermarkets
  4. LG Online shop

*The price tags on these refrigerators are derived form LG’s official site so you will find them to be pretty much the same in the stores you go to. 

