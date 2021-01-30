LG InstaView Refrigerators Prices in Kenya and Where To Buy

LG has been quite vocal recently about its plans to bring in premium products into the Kenyan market. We’ve all been used to the crazy TV lineups that have been selling in the country for a couple of years now. But it looks finally looks like Kenyan consumers are finally looking to have premium kitchen appliances at their exposal.

This was made clear by the InstaView refrigerators that are currently selling in stores across the country. The lineup consists of two refrigerator models; the Platinum Silver Door-in-Door InstaView and the Matte Black French Door InstaView.

The company insists that these two variants bring in a number of similar smart features. This is all in a bid to help Kenyans revolutionise their kitchens into smart rooms.

LG InstaView French Door Matte Black. Image courtesy LG Image courtesy LG Image courtesy LG LG InstaView Door-in-Door Platinum Silver. Image courtesy LG Image courtesy LG Image courtesy LG

LG InstaView French Door (Matte Black)

Key Specifications & Features

Capacity: 570L

Dimensions: 835 x 1787 x 734 mm

Inverter Linear Compressor

Total No Frost with Nature Fresh

Hygiene Fresh+ and Fresh Balancer

Smart ThinQ

Price: KES 274,995

Where To Buy

LG Brand Shops at LG Brand shops at Kenrail Towers- Westlands, Garden City Thika Road, Adlife, Mombasa Carrefour supermarkets Naivas supermarkets LG Online shop

InstaView Door-in-Door (Platinum Silver)

Key Specifications & Features

Capacity: 668L

Dimensions: 912 x 1790 x 738 mm

Inverter Linear Compressor

Total No Frost with Nature Fresh

Hygiene Fresh+

Fresh Balancer

Smart ThinQ

Price: KES 299,995

Where To Buy

*The price tags on these refrigerators are derived form LG’s official site so you will find them to be pretty much the same in the stores you go to.