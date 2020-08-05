Everything To Expect From Today’s Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Launch

It is a new decade and a new set of devices from Samsung is almost here. Despite how crazy 2020 has been, it’s good that we can still get to witness the advancement in everyday tech. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 lineup is set to launch today and there are lots we should look out for.

Samsung’s new big-screen phones are expected to deliver better performance, more S Pen features and improved cameras. The life of the party obviously is expected the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The high-end device is expected to feature a 120Hz display along with a 108MP camera with a 50x zoom.

Of course, the whole lineup will most likely face tough competition from Apple’s anticipated iPhone 12 lineup. But with all the rumours we have received so far, we should expect Samsung to not back down at all.

The Galaxy Note 20 will be the cheaper with many expecting it to go for around KES 100,000 ($999). According to reports so far, the phone would feature a 6.7-inch display. Unfortunately, do not expect this handset to have the prestigious 120Hz refresh rate.

An 8GB RAM is also said to come in alongside 128GB storage space. As for the cameras, the phone will be subtle with a triple rear camera module. This consists of a 12MP main camera, a 64MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide. All this comes next to a time-of-flight sensor.

On the other hand, Note 20 Ultra is expected to be much more advanced with a set of high-end specifications. This includes a 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB RAM and either 256GB or 512GB storage capacity.

As we said, all these details are from leaks and rumours so we will all just have to wait for the Unpacked Event. The event will be streamed live on Samsung’s YouTube channel at 5 pm Kenyan time.

What Else?

The event will not just cover the Note 20 series as a number of other new devices are set to launch today as well.

This includes a new member of the Fold family, dubbed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Much like its predecessor the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will have a bigger display folding inside but with a much-improved hinge system. Samsung has reportedly gone for a more durable Ultra-Thin Glass to offer better performance and avoid last year’s scenario.

The outer display is also expected to be much larger unlike last year’s that received mixed reactions. perhaps we should expect a much lighter and thinner device this time around.

The Galaxy Watch 3 will also be on the lookout as Samsung tries to go back to the popular rotating bezel. The watch should also offer an ECG sensor and photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor, which should allow for blood oxygen monitoring.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm Titan Black w/ Stainless Steel band pic.twitter.com/tCUSLjXush — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 5, 2020

You have already heard of the strange bean-shaped earbuds that Samsung had been working on for some time. Well, they should most likely be announced today in the name of Galaxy Buds Live offering some improvements from its predecessors.

Lastly, Samsung will be showcasing a new tablet, Galaxy Tab S7 meant to bring some competition to the popular iPad Pro 2020. Features like 120 Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and 5G connectivity are what the company hopes to use and win over the hearts and minds of its fans.