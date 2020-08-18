During Samsung’s virtual Unpacked Event earlier this month, the company promised that it would be rolling out “three generations” to the Galaxy S and Note lineups. While this is obvious for Note 20, it was clear that would happen to a whole lot of older flagship devices. But Samsung never revealed which ones exactly.

The company has now released a list of devices eligible for three OS updates. Luckily, this includes a few mid-range Galaxy A series of phones and some Galaxy tablets as well.

Janghyun Yoon, Senior Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung, said in a statement, “Samsung is committed to supporting our users to fully enjoy the latest mobile experiences while they are using Galaxy devices. As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands. By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrade, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available.”

The devices, according to the statement will include:

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 + 5G

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 10 5G

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Fold 5G

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy Tab S7 5G

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Hopefully, this becomes a step forward to timely software and security updates that Samsung smartphones aren’t particularly known for.