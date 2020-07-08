Safaricom Launches Android TV Box Capable of 4K Streaming

Recent studies show that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot more people are spending their time looking for digital content. In light of that, today Safaricom has announced the launched of an Android TV Box.

Safaricom Android TV Box

How it works

Much like the Chromecast or the infamous Roku, the TV Box equips any TV with the capability to stream content from different sources. This includes YouTube, Netflix, ShowMax, Hulu, and other Android TV Applications.

The box also enables customers to wirelessly project their smartphone and laptop screens to the TV through screencasting. The box is “plug and play”. This means that it’s easy to connect it to your TV without the need for a technician

Features and Pricing

The Android TV Box:

Can support up to 4K HD resolution providing viewers with super-clear video clarity.

Is capable of vocal commands: You can use your voice to perform different functions on the TV Box such as searching for shows, movies or apps.

Can be configured to connect to a Home Fibre WiFi network.

Supports playing back of recorded movies, TV shows and photos through USB flash disks and MicroSD Memory Cards.

Safaricom notes that The Android TV Box is immediately available at Safaricom Shops and on Masoko for a KES. 6,999. Safaricom hopes that the introduction of the Android TV Box will ease the transition of homes to online entertainment.

The competition in the digital entertainment space is taking flight. This comes in the wake of a still to be released Zuku Android TV. With different WiFi and streaming packages to choose from, staying home is slowly becoming the best idea.

Speaking at the launch, Safaricom CEO, Peter Ndegwa, had this to say:

“The Android TV Box now empowers customers to connect any TV to the internet opening up a world of endless entertainment options for the family.”

Specifications