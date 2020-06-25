Zuku Could Soon Release an Android TV Box. Here’s What We Know

In a rather telling tweet yesterday, it looks like Zuku will be releasing an Android TV Box dubbed ‘SmartPlay’ sooner than we think.

Zuku Android TV Box: SmartPlay

There’s no much information to go by when it comes to the Zuku Smartplay but what we know so far is that it will support Android TV. Essentially, you will probably get all the features that come with an Android TV.

Android TV is a smart TV platform from Google built around the Android operating system. Users can stream content to your TV via apps, both free and paid, using your internet connection. Which in this case will probably be Zuku.

Android TV gives the prospect of a more dynamic way to find and consume more content. This, should it come soon, will be a great addition to many who are looking for more information during these COVID-19 times. You will et

Curated content on the top row.

Universal search using top apps.

Actor and actress bios.

Voice search via remote.

Native Google Cast support.

Tons of games via Google Play Store.

Google Assistant integration.

According to the box, it also looks like we will be getting a dedicated YouTube and Google Play App. These should also help widen the entertainment scope.

Currently, Zuku offers Wifi and Satellite TV services. There have been a few complaints about the quality of their Wifi connectivity and customer service. Let’s see what they have in store for us with this Android TV Box.

This is a developing story and more information will be added to this and other articles as and when we get it.