Spanish major league, La Liga is back and yesterday fans around the world were able to watch Barcelona back in action against Real Club Deportivo Mallorca. And as we all still await the English Premier League‘s return it wouldn’t hurt to watch a few more matches live today.

Real Madrid is set to face relegation-threatened Sociedad Deportiva Eibar today at 8.30 pm Kenyan time. And like all other matches, this will be an indoor event due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. The players and members of staff are also instructed to follow a number of new rules to ensure their safety during, before and after the match.

While Real Madrid is expected to be too strong for their rivals, it will be interesting to see how both teams adapt to the new environment that is an empty stadium without real-time fans’ reactions.

Kenyan viewers won’t be particularly lucky like those in the U.S and Europe to have a wide array of channels to watch from. So, how do we make sure that we do not miss the live-action?

Streaming Real Madrid vs Eibar via Showmax

Luckily, Multichoice’s streaming platform, Showmax, has the rights to air a number of La Liga matches and this will include today’s match. If you are already an account holder to the site, all you will have to do is make sure you have renewed your subscription. You can pay for either the Mobile Only or Standard package depending on your preferences. Standard users though will be assured to watch the match in full HD and on multiple devices under stable internet connection.

After choosing, you can then click the Sport (Beta) tab on the home screen and scroll to search for the live match. Add it to your Events list and then wait for the app to notify you once the live broadcast begins.

Streaming via Apps on TV or Firestick

Android TV or firestick owners are quite lucky to have a wide list of apps they can install and try to get streaming links to catch the action live. These apps are obviously not legal but have been used by many before and have proven to work seamlessly. So why not get to it as well?

They include Kodi, Mobdro, and Terrarium. These apps offer a whole lot of options that you can use to connect to live sports without having to submit to the overpriced TV subscriptions. Of course, you will have to learn your way into how they work once you have successfully installed in order to benefit. Fortunately, they are not as complex as you would think.