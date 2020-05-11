Safaricom has today announced the extension of the ‘Bonga For Good’ campaign for an extra 30 days so that customers can continue using their points to buy goods and services. The initiative that had been planned to last for a month seems to have in the firm’s favour.

According to Safaricom, over 200,000 subscribers have used the service by redeeming more than 670 million Bonga points, equivalent to over KES 200 million. The campaign has also been a big help to over 140,000 merchants registered to the service around the country.

The campaign that was launched on 3rd April 2020, sought to offer a boost to customers around the country at a time when levels of income are at an all-time low. By offering them buy foods and services, the value of each Bonga point was increased from 20 cents to 30 cents during the COVID-19 outbreak. The campaign was also meant to cushion local businesses against the ongoing financial crisis resulting from the pandemic.

“By extending the initiative for a second month, we want to further support our customers to tap into the value of their Bonga Points to assist those in need as a sign of goodwill,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

With the extension, the company now hopes that more Kenyans can get to purchase essential items including food, medicine, PPE and more with their points. Furthermore, one can get to donate their points to a fellow subscriber or for charitable causes that are registered to the service. All you have to do is dial *126# and access the various options.