5 Features You Should Look for while Buying Toasters

Be it butter slathered toast or generous spread of jam, peanut butter or marmalade, accompanied with eggs and baked beans, toast is the ultimate comfort food. No kitchen is truly complete without a toaster. An essential in any kitchen, Ramtons toasters will work just as well when toasting artisan sourdough slices as they will when defrosting a sliced loaf or even heating bagels to get them crisp and crunchy.

Pop up toasters are the most common type of toasters. These small kitchen appliances have two or four slots on the top, where you drop the bread slices. Pressing the lever or button will lower the bread into the grate to be heated. When the slices reach the chosen temperature or crispiness, the toasts pops out, ready to be devoured!

Browning control

How do you like your toast? Light gold, sunburnt or soft, to be smeared with jam or butter? In order to make sure your toaster browns your bread perfectly, check the slots inside the machine. The elements fitted inside each slot are responsible for browning your bread. The further apart the elements are from each other, the likelihood that you are to get patchy, uneven pieces of toast.

Slot size

This is particularly important if you are a fan of homemade bread and/or large loaves as most regular sandwich makers struggle to fit these in and leave part of the slice poking out of the appliance. Meanwhile, if you love crumpets and bagels, you should look for extra-wide slot pop-up toasters. Two slice toasters are fairly compact and are a good choice for small kitchens with limited counter space.

Power

The higher the wattage, the greater the power and the faster your bread turns into yummy toast. But it is not just a question of speed. Slower wattage toasters often produce inferior, chewier, less crunchy results. Look for 1800W or higher for a four-slot machine and 1000W or higher for a two-slice toaster.

Reheat feature

Want to toast frozen bread? Thawing cold bread takes up a lot of time; especially when you have a busy morning. Use the reheat feature to defrost the bread. The reheat feature can be used if you want heat toasted bread again without making it too dry. When choosing a toaster, ensure it has a defrost option, which makes it easy to thaw cold bread slices before consuming.

Ease of cleaning

Check that the toaster you buy can be wiped clean to look like new. You don’t want the bread crumbs to accumulate inside the toaster. Nowadays, most toasters come with a removable crumb tray, which is usually concealed around the base. Crumb trays should be easy to remove and clean too. If you ever need to clean your toaster out, always start by removing and emptying the crumb tray. It catches all of the crumbs which fall as you toast. Crumb tray enables you to remove the tray and toss away the unwanted bread crumbs.

