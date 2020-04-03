Safaricom subscribers may have even more reason to shy away from transactions that involve solid cash. The telecom just announced the rollout of “Bonga For Good”, an initiative set to get customers to use Bonga Points o pay for essential goods and services.

The campaign, of course, comes as a response to the already negative economic impact that the COVID-19 has had in the country. Safaricom also aims to empower its subscribers to donate their Bonga Points to those in need, especially during this period.

“We have seen Kenyans lose some or all of their income as a result of this pandemic, making it difficult to meet their needs. This initiative seeks to empower Kenyans to use the points earned from using Safaricom products over the years to pay for their essentials or to donate them to the most vulnerable in the society,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

This comes with a 50% value increase for every Bonga Point. For the next 30 days, customers will be able to redeem a Point for 30 cents in place of the current 20 cents. Furthermore, the mode of payment will be acceptable by over 140,000 Lipa na M-PESA merchants across the country.

Any merchant accepting the Lipa na Bonga mode will then receive cash equivalent to the points redeemed. All you’ll need to do is dial *126# to be able to use your Points for purchase.

It is clear by now that Safaricom is out to get as many Kenyans adopting digital payment methods as possible. This campaign comes weeks after M-PESA waivered charges for all transactions under KES 1000. All hospital paybill transactions were also made free regardless of the amount.

And even now as health guidelines are emphasised more than ever, it is still a good gesture to increase all other chances to have Kenyans use digital pay modes.