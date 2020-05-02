Nokia 1 Plus Picks Up Android 10 (Go Edition) in Kenya

The budget Nokia 1 Plus smartphone is now the latest handset from HMD Global to be upgraded to Android 10. The phone was launched last year running the Go Edition of Android 9 and for that will be receiving the Go Edition of Android 10.

The Android 10 Go Edition was announced by Google back in September last year. The system has, however, not been widely available, especially on devices in the Kenyan market, since many still launch with Android 9’s Go Edition. A number of Nokia devices though have lately been getting the general Android 10 upgrade as had been scheduled since last year.

It is not entirely sure whether all the used Nokia 1 Plus devices will be on the roll-out list so the best chance lies to those who grab new devices from now. This is often the case for smartphones at the Nokia 1 Plus’ price segment.

According to HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikasthe update rolling out on April 29th and should be hitting devices across the globe soon, where it is yet to reach.

Sarvikas also did use the opportunity to provide an update on the status of the Nokia 5.1 Plus’ long-awaited Android 10 update. The device has been forgotten for a while now due to a Wi-Fi issue which the company is currently fixing.

The Android Go Edition is set to bring vast improvements in performance. According to Google, the software speeds up 10 times faster than in the previous version when launching apps. This is alongside a new encryption standard and even better support for “lite” apps.

It is not yet clear whether the new Camera Go app is included in the new upgrade but it wouldn’t be crazy to expect it on your phone.