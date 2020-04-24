WhatsApp Ads Are Still Coming And They Could Be Linked To Facebook Accounts

According to a report by The Information, Facebook still plans to bring ads to its WhatsApp messaging platform at some point in the future.

WhatsApp Ads

Earlier this year, Facebook suspended plans to add advertisements to WhatsApp and disbanded the team which was working on the project. These adverts were to be implemented in the messaging app’s Status interface. Then they would play between status updates of the user’s contacts.

However, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly suspended this plan to avoid attracting regulators. The report stated that Facebook is still looking at bringing ads to WhatsApp after it has unified its messaging applications.

These adverts will link the user’s cellphone number to their Facebook account to determine which adverts to show in the messaging app.

Executives Don’t Agree To This

Like most of us, a number of Facebook executives remain concerned about the effects of introducing adverts to WhatsApp. Facebook’s push to brings ads to WhatsApp is likely to be a major reason for the resignations of its founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton in 2018.

There is currently no launch date set for WhatsApp adverts. Facebook is currently focusing on the unification of its messaging applications.

Fake News on WhatsApp Is Still An Issue

WhatsApp recently introduced a limit on its forwarding feature. It ensures that viral messages can only get to one chat at a time.