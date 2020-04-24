Sendy Turns To Grocery Delivery As Demand Goes Up

It was just the other day when end-to-end delivery service Sendy had been faced by an unfortunate outage that was luckily fixed after a couple of hours. Now, the service has reported some good news that involves plans of getting into grocery delivery.

This was through the announcement of its new branch app, Sendy Go that will now cater for anyone that wishes to have grocery straight at their door without the hustle of going to shops physically. According to Sendy, the app has been launched with the aim of making sure Kenyans maintain their safety during these times even while doing something as basic as shopping.

Unfortunately, do not expect to find your local Mama Mboga on the app. And even while the app has just kicked off, Naivas supermarket seems to have already signed up to start delivering stuff.

You will also find Herdy Fresh, an online butchery. This is alongside a section for gas deliveries as well as liquor stores. Of course, there isn’t a huge variety of stores signed up to the service as of yet, which would be a bummer for some.

But it will be interesting to see how the new service fairs against the likes of Uber Eats that had already kickstarted delivering essential goods in partnership with Tuskys Supermarket. Any more information about the charges in terms of individual goods and for delivery can also be found on the app once you start shopping.

This could also be seen as a response to the growing demand for e-commerce that has seen e-tailers like Jumia and Kilimall receive rising figures in orders every day.