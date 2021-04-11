LG Launches New Eco-Friendly Soundbars With AI Sound Pro

LG unveiled a new lineup of soundbars that are designed to deliver a premium audio experience as well as help in the movement for environmental conservation. These new soundbars are also made to help consumers expand their LG ecosystem. This is through a design meant to complement LG TVs while fusing with a variety of interior decor.

The new soundbars work in synch with the AI Sound Pro feature on LG TVs. Audio from the television is played through the soundbar via TV Sound Mode Share. The advanced speakers of the new soundbars are capable of delivering the superior audio processing power of AI Sound Pro.

“This means LG’s soundbars now offer all the sound modes available on its latest TVs, allowing users to easily switch between the soundbar and TV using the television remote,” said LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director, Sa Nyoung Kim.

The soundbars are also equipped with multiple voice assistants including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri. This makes it easier for consumers to control devices and play their favourite music using compatible device and services. With support for Apple AirPlay 2, users can also stream, control and share their favourite playlists and other content directly from their iPhone, iPad or Mac.

The new soundbars also support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for dynamic three-dimensional audio. They have Dolby Vision compatibility via 4K pass-through, ensuring picture and sound quality for a cinematic home viewing. By combining up-firing front height channels with wireless rear up-firing height channels, they envelop the room in lush, textured sound.

Other features integrated into the soundbars include Hi-Res Audio, HDMI eARC support, USB playback and Bluetooth streaming.

According to LG, the soundbars involve a new packaging system designed as ec-friendly as possible. The chassis of the soundbars is also partly made of recycled material.

“In its effort toward a sustainable future, LG is taking a more eco-minded approach to product development, packaging and shipping of its 2021 soundbars, the first audio products in the industry to receive SGS Eco Product Certification,” said LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director, Sa Nyoung Kim.