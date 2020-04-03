Facebook’s New Desktop App Brings Yet Another Video Calling Service

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Facebook Messenger finally has its own desktop app. The desktop version of popular app Facebook Messenger has arrived on Mac and Windows computers.

Messenger Desktop Group Video Call

As many of us practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, video chat apps are becoming vital tools to keep in contact with friends and family.

For example, video-conferencing apps like Zoom and Houseparty have been doing exceedingly well in Kenya. This is due to work and study from home implementations and simply people looking to keep in contact with others.

The app lets you message friends and start video calls, just like on the mobile and web versions. It also includes a dark mode, which Facebook has been rolling out as one of the new features introduced to the desktop’s redesign.

Facebook has been planning to introduce a desktop version of Messenger since last year, as it tries to rebrand itself as more of a social messaging tool.

Facebook Profits

I guess they are taking advantage of the current pandemic situation. It would also help that Zoom and Houseparty are having privacy issues. This has simply been the most appropriate time to announce the Messenger desktop video call feature.

Facebook’s traffic has jumped as the coronavirus has ravaged the world. The company reports a 50% spike in traffic. Much of that, the social media giant said, came from people actively discussing news on the social media site.

In tune with this, the company has been striving more than usual to make sure all news on the site is accurate and not laced with falsehoods.