Zoom Under FBI Investigation After Continuous Porn Hack

Video conferencing app Zoom, is in hot water after users have complained to the FBI that they have been startled by porn during meetings. In an earlier article we did on issues of privacy regarding zoom, we noticed how vulnerable the app really is.

Zoom-Boomed

The investigation comes after the FBI’s Boston office warned that it ‘received multiple reports of conferences being disrupted by pornographic and/or hate images and threatening language.

Using the hashtag ‘zoombombed,’ social media users have testified to this. They say that they suddenly saw pornographic or racist images on their screens while using the app.

According to abc News, the FBI recommends that Zoom users make all meetings private and avoid screen sharing to combat would-be hackers.

The most popular app for iPhones said it ‘takes its users’ privacy, security, and trust extremely seriously.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we are working around-the-clock to ensure the world can stay connected and operational.

Steps You Can Take

As more schools and businesses work remotely, this creates an ideal environment for cyber thieves. In the meantime, Zoom users can make sure they’re taking extra security precautions.