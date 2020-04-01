Zoom Under FBI Investigation After Continuous Porn Hack

Video conferencing app Zoom, is in hot water after users have complained to the FBI that they have been startled by porn during meetings. In an earlier article we did on issues of privacy regarding zoom, we noticed how vulnerable the app really is.
Zoom-Boomed
The investigation comes after the FBI’s Boston office warned that it ‘received multiple reports of conferences being disrupted by pornographic and/or hate images and threatening language.
Using the hashtag ‘zoombombed,’ social media users have testified to this. They say that they suddenly saw pornographic or racist images on their screens while using the app.
According to abc News, the FBI recommends that Zoom users make all meetings private and avoid screen sharing to combat would-be hackers.
The most popular app for iPhones said it ‘takes its users’ privacy, security, and trust extremely seriously.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, we are working around-the-clock to ensure the world can stay connected and operational.
Steps You Can Take
As more schools and businesses work remotely, this creates an ideal environment for cyber thieves. In the meantime, Zoom users can make sure they’re taking extra security precautions.
- Setting a password for your meetings. This adds a randomly generated password that invitees will need to input. Use a numerical password to authenticate users who connect by phone. Do not embed the password in the meeting link.”
- Use two devices during meetings or calls. Use your phone to check your email or chat with other call attendees. This way you will not trigger the attention tracking alert.
- Do not use Facebook to sign in. It is a poor security practice and dramatically increases the amount of personal data Zoom has access to.
- Keep your app updated. Zoom removed the remote web server from the latest versions of its apps. If you recently downloaded Zoom, there’s no need to be concerned about this specific vulnerability.
