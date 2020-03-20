The ‘Dark Night’ Rises. Facebook Gets Dark Mode Too!

Both the Web browser and Facebook Lite, the cheaper more affordable version of Facebook, gets dark mode. I guess this is only the first step in the introduction of Dark mode to Facebook. Ironically, users of the main Facebook app are still waiting for the same feature to be added.

Facebook Gets Dark Mode

Facebook announced the “fresh, simpler faceboo.com” is rolling out “to everyone over the next few months.” Not quite the update the company alluded to back in January but it’s nice to see the modern look that matches the iOS app.

How To Get The New Facebook For Web With Dark Mode

Click the small drop-down arrow in the upper right corner and look for “Switch to New Facebook.” If you don’t see the option, check back over the coming weeks.

Here’s How To Turn Dark Mode On

Once you’re using the new platform, click the drop-down arrow in the top right corner and click the “Dark Mode” toggle

We’re not quite sure yet if the dark mode respects the system-wide macOS setting. Let us know down in the comments if you have access to the new design!

Well, it seems that at least Facebook’s dark mode is on the way. This is judging by a recent development in that direction in Facebook Lite for Android. A toggle has appeared in the hamburger menu, letting you make the switch.

Other apps in Facebook’s family have been more progressive in this respect. Messenger, for example, got a dark mode about a year ago, while Instagram jumped on the bandwagon in October. Let’s see when the full-fledged Facebook app will follow suit.