Top Tech Companies Team Up To Fight Coronavirus Fake News

The large US Internet platforms have unveiled a joint effort to root out misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic. The effort boils down to our grassroots with the DCI warning Kenyans against posting misleading information.

We’re In This Together

According to Gadgets360, A joint statement was issued late Monday by Facebook, Google, Twitter, Microsoft, Reddit, YouTube and LinkedIn.

“We are working closely together on COVID-19 response efforts,” the joint statement said. “We’re helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus. We’re also sharing critical updates in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world. We invite other companies to join us as we work to keep our communities healthy and safe.”

A Twitter spokesperson shared the company’s update to its strategy for monitoring tweets during the outbreak. Instagram is fighting disinformation by hiding coronavirus-related augmented reality effects. Instagram already fact-checks false information about coronavirus. They also list official health sources at the top of search results.

Snapchat prohibits partners from sharing misinformation. They are relying on its closed platform to prevent the false news hoaxes that have plagued open platforms like Facebook. Snapchat is also highlighting health information shared by its Discover partners.

The Government Warns Kenyans Against Posting Misinformation about Coronavirus

According to the Standard, The DCI has warned the public from publishing or sharing unconfirmed information about the virus. Unfortunately, in the wake of the coronavirus, Kenyans have been sharing jokes about this serious matter.

Col. Oguna said the government was working hand in hand with the DCI, and punitive action would be taken against them.

“The fake and alarming videos on #covid19kenya #coronaInkenya have been forwarded to Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for investigations, arrest, and prosecution of such individuals,” he said.

On Sunday DCI officers arrested Elijah Muthui Kitonyo for what they termed as spreading fake news. According to the statement by the DCI, the 23-year-old had published misleading and alarming information on coronavirus in Kenya on Twitter.